UMB Bank n.a. Buys 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NVR were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,426.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,645.12. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,549.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.