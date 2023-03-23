UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

