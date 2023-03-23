UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

