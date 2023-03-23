UMB Bank n.a. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemours Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.