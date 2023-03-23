UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NIO were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in NIO by 4,046.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

NIO opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

