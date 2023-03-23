UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,350 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Qorvo by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

