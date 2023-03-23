UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,333 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $3,800,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,502 shares of company stock worth $7,376,953. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.62 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

