UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.