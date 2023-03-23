Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.46

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.46 and traded as low as $22.80. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1,503 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Further Reading

