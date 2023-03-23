UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $599.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $475.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.52 and its 200-day moving average is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $443.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,514,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

