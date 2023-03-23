Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Upwork has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,991 shares of company stock worth $704,683. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 1,355,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Upwork by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 556,866 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.