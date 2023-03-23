Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 5,498,194 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 3,156,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

