Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.76. Urban One shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 53,985 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban One by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban One by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban One by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,934,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

