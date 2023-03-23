VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

