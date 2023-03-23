Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Down 7.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

