Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.