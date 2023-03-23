Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $297.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.