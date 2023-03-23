Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

VSCO stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

