Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $97.05

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €97.05 ($104.35) and traded as high as €107.96 ($116.09). Vinci shares last traded at €107.04 ($115.10), with a volume of 934,999 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.05.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.