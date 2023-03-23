Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.08. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 135,519 shares trading hands.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

