Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

