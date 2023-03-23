Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wallbox traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 140,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 553,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

