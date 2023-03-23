Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €40.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th.

VNA opened at €17.71 ($19.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -590.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a 1-year high of €48.19 ($51.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

