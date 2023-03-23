Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $603.80

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.80 ($7.41) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.10). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.13), with a volume of 16,709 shares trading hands.

Water Intelligence Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,609.38, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 529.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.80.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

