WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.64.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
