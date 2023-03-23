Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $48.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

