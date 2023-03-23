Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 4.6 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.79, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.