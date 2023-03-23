Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

