Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.