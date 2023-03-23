WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $28.53 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

