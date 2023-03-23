WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 476,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,124,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WeWork by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WeWork by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in WeWork by 191.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

About WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

