Winnebago Industries’ (WGO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

