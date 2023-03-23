WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 6,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

