WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.59. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

