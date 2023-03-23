Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 139.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 268,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

