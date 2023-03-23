Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Down 2.9 %

XRX stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xerox

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.