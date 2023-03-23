Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Yandex by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

