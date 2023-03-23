Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

