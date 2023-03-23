Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

