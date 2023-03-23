Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

