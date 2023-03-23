Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

