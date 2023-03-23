Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3 %

R opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.