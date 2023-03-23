Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

YUM opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

