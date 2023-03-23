Zacks Research Comments on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

