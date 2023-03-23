Zacks Research Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

