Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.