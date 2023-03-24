12,766 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

