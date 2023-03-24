15,859 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 278.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after acquiring an additional 625,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 68,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

