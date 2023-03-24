16,895 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

