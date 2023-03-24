1,728 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.12. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.